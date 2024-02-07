Manushi supports artist with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Actress Manushi Chhilla has come forward to show her support for Ayaan, a 13-year-old recipient of a UNESCO prize, who is fighting Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Attending as the chief guest, she admired Ayaan’s exuberant art displayed and auctioned in Mumbai to raise funds for his treatment.

Reflecting on her love for art, Manushi shared, “I have been painting since my childhood. My paintings are very personal. I think it takes a lot of courage to show the world.”

She praised Ayaan’s distinctive style, noting, “The thought behind every painting had a story that was very attractive.”

Commending Ayaan’s creativity, she remarked, “To observe and recreate anything on the paper requires a lot of creativity which depicts in his paintings it shows a certain level of imagination.”

Manushi highlighted the overwhelming support for Ayaan’s cause, stating, “I’m always in support of any good cause. I feel great that this artist is getting so much support.”

Regarding her upcoming film, Operation Valentine, Manushi teased, “Yes, this is a special year for me. I have a film releasing soon.”

However, she remained tight-lipped about her experience working with Varun Tej and other Bollywood projects.