Manoj Bajpayee’s Film Sparks Nationwide Protests

The teaser trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit (Corrupt Priest) has triggered protests across India, with multiple organizations and individuals demanding that the “casteist” title be changed immediately.

The Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha in Jaipur strongly opposed the film’s title, stating that the issue goes beyond entertainment and highlights the deepening casteist mindset in society. In Bhopal, members of the Brahmin community took to the streets, demanding the removal of the trailer and warning of nationwide protests if their demands are not met.

So far, the film’s team has not responded. Manoj Bajpayee, when contacted, said the matter is not his to handle.Additionally, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the film’s title.