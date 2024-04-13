Manoj Bajpayee unplugged

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the busiest actors, with a release every quarter, but he remembers a time when people told him he wasn’t doing enough. “Now, when I come up with something new every three months, they say, ‘Why are you doing so much?’,” he says with a smile.

He has been dominating the streaming platforms with a string of series (The Family Man, Killer Soup) and movies (Gulmohar, Banda) which showcase his brilliance as an actor.

Characters after his own heart

Manoj cherishes his roles in The Family Man and Silence 2, finding them therapeutic. He shares, “These men resonate with me at a personal level.” Reflecting on personal growth, he admits, “These days, when I have to play a short-tempered person, I get very nervous...” This change in approach reflects his evolved perspective on character portrayal.

Say ‘no’ to clickbait culture

Manoj reflects on the value of silence amidst sensationalist headlines. Regarding his film Joram, he clarifies, “Someone took one remark...and blew it out of proportion.” Despite attempts to clarify, misconceptions persisted, highlighting the challenges of modern media.

Winning formula

The actor does not shy away from calling out the obsession with box office numbers over content, saying it’s heartening to see films which celebrate the common man winning. “Whether it’s a big or small film like 12th Fail, people want hope. When they go to the theatre, they want to see their stories, a slice of their lives, of surmounting challenges. When you identify with the person on screen winning, you see it as your victory. If that is not there, then we have a problem. This is the content which will get people to theatres,” he asserts.

Dream role

Talking about the paps, he says, “The paparazzi culture in Hollywood was to chase and stalk celebrities and had serious repercussions as well. However, here we have to invite our paps. They are always made the villains but they are not. I love them and have known them for years; they are respectful towards me. I would love to play a photojournalist whose life revolves around the arrival of some celebrity at some time during the day, so much so that he forsakes food, and even urgent matters to get that one picture. It’s a role I want to play.”

Manoj cherishes his roles in The Family Man and Silence 2, finding them therapeutic. He shares, “These men resonate with me at a personal level.”