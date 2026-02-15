 Top
15 Feb 2026 9:30 PM IST

He has begun prep for the role

Manoj Bajpayee To Play Mahatma Gandhi
Manoj Bajpayee. (DC Image)

Manoj Bajpayee is set to take on one of the biggest challenges of his career. He will portray Mahatma Gandhi in a film directed by Sudhir Mishra, scheduled to go on floors in September.

The film will be shot at authentic locations across Gujarat and Bihar.

Bajpayee has already begun preparing for the role. Fortunately, he doesn’t need a drastic physical transformation. The actor eats just two meals a day with no snacking — a discipline that seems almost Gandhian. The rest, he says, will follow.

