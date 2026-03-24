Man Behind India’s Timed Birth Trend

Mahesh Bang, a South Africa-based astrologer with over 35 years of experience and more than 100,000 kundalis analysed, counts celebrities and business leaders among his clients. Today, he is shaping a new frontier among India’s elite: timing a child’s birth. Known as “mahurat caesarians” or “astro-children”, the practice blends modern medicine with ancient astrology, promising a carefully aligned destiny. In an interactive Q&A, Mahesh Bang answers a volley of questions on astrology, timing and the rise of ‘astro-children’.





Q What is driving the rise of ‘astro-children’?

When parents choose to have an “astro-child”, it’s as if the child’s destiny is already guiding them. The horoscope is so powerful it inspires this step even before birth. It’s meant to be calculated meticulously so the child’s life can be as smooth, prosperous and fulfilling as possible.

Q Who typically seeks your advice?

My circle span the entire spectrum of society — from Bollywood’s elite to top multinational business leaders, influential politicians and common man across the globe. To date, I’ve analysed well over 100,000 horoscopes. Early in my career, I did a palm reading for Sanjay Dutt. I predicted that his court case would actually extend for a decade. That single prediction opened doors to the Bollywood world.

Q How do you respond to skepticism around astrology influencing childbirth?

I see astrology as a valuable companion for any major life decision! When applied at the right moment, it can really make life’s journey more manageable. But its real power is only understood by those who have experienced the guidance of a genuinely knowledgeable astrologer.

Q How does birth timing actually work alongside medicine?

Casting the perfect “astro-child” requires careful calculation and considerable effort. Planetary alignments shift every two hours, so timing is critical. Beyond the stars, factors such as the due date, the parents’ aspirations and medical logistics like doctors’ availability must also be taken into account. With the rise of cesarean deliveries, we now have a unique opportunity to influence a child’s time of birth! Traditionally, horoscopes were calculated only after delivery. Today, controlled deliveries allow us to select the precise moment, giving the child a cosmic advantage. In astrology, this is achieved by choosing the right mahurat. “Well begun is half done.”

Q Why are more people turning to astrology today?

A. Astrology has always been a silent guide in human life, but today it’s grabbing headlines. It’s helped celebs, top industrialists, business moguls and even politicians make sense of our world. We think of astrology as a science of timing and insight! But, it magnifies opportunities, softens challenges and acts like a cosmic roadmap. One session with an impeccable astrologer can shift perspectives. And the real magic? People come back. They turn astrology into a lifestyle.

Q What if the exact birth time isn’t known?

One method I use is called the “Prashna Kundali.” It involves posing a question while I analyse the current planetary positions. There’s another approach too. By looking at major milestones in a person’s life, we can work backward to estimate the birth timing.

Q Explain the technical side?

The mastery of our ancient Vedic astrology does take years of study. For astro child the ascendant changes after every 2 hrs and D9 chart after every few minutes! So this takes coordination with the current transit position and the parent’s horoscope.

Q About your roots in astrology.

A. I hail from Jaipur and have been plunged in astrology for the past 35 years. I consider myself fortunate to have been born with a strong intuitive sense, which my mother encouraged from an early age, nurturing my skills and deepening my knowledge in this ancient science. Over the years, I’ve travelled extensively, but South Africa has been my second home for the last two decades. I’ve made several major global predictions ahead of time, bringing me into the public spotlight. It began when I warned, “Brace you until 2021.” Long before it unfolded, I had predicted the lockdown and its phased easing, exactly as it eventually happened.