Malaika Sells Flat, Buys A Range Rover

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
16 Sept 2025 2:28 AM IST

Is it smart investing or frivolous spending? Netizens debate wisdom of her move

Malaika (Image:DC)

Malaika Arora has added a swanky new set of wheels to her collection — a Range Rover worth over Rs 3 cr. The actor, known for her love of luxury cars, recently sold her plush Andheri West apartment for an impressive Rs 5.3 cr. Purchased in March 2018 for Rs 3.26 cr, the property’s value appreciated by nearly 62% in over seven years, making it a smart investment.

While some netizens mocked her for “selling a home to buy a car,” insiders insist it’s a calculated move. “Malaika has long invested in residential properties, with a focus on luxury apartments and homes, and has also expanded into commercial real estate for steady rental income and long-term appreciation. Using part of the profits to buy a car is perfectly reasonable — after all, it adds to her brand equity too,” says a source.


