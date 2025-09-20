Making Waves At 7

At just seven years old, Mannem Nagasai Aashritha, a Grade 1 student at Orchids The International School, Bachupally, has scripted history by swimming 6.3 km across Lake Constance in Europe, earning a place in the prestigious Hall of Fame. What makes the feat remarkable is not just her age, but the discipline, courage, and passion she brings to the sport.

Swimming, for Aashritha, began almost as instinct. “My mother is a state- and national-level swimmer, and she tells me I started treading water when I was just 18 months old,” she recalls. Whether at community pools or the Krishna River near her mother’s hometown of Vijayawada, water became her playground. Formal coaching followed, where she picked up techniques like dipping and underwater breathing. Very quickly, being in the pool felt like second nature.

Preparing for Lake Constance meant months of rigorous training. Early morning swims, weekend river practice, stamina-building drills, and a healthy diet became routine. “The water in the lake was cold and rough, with strong waves, but I kept focusing on my strokes,” she says. The scale of the lake did intimidate her at first, but once in the water, her fear dissolved into determination. “When I reached the finish line after nearly four hours, I felt so proud and happy. I couldn’t stop smiling.”

Her biggest inspiration has been her mother, who also doubles up as her coach. “I want to be like her and make my parents proud,” Aashritha says.

With her parents, teachers, and school providing constant support — including access to a pool on campus — she has learned to balance academics, play, and training.