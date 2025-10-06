Mahesh, PC Set For A Sizzling Dance Number

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for another high-energy dance sequence, this time alongside Priyanka Chopra. According to sources, the duo will share screen space for a racy, foot-tapping number to be shot on a grand set in Hyderabad. “Mahesh Babu will be matching steps with Priyanka Chopra for a folk-based mass number choreographed by Raju Sundaram, brother of Prabhu Deva,” reveals a source.

The trial shoot and concept work for the song have reportedly been completed, and the team will begin filming soon. “Mahesh is all charged up to groove with Priyanka and enthral fans across the globe. Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani has composed an energetic track that’s bound to set the stage on fire,” the source adds.

Director S.S. Rajamouli, known for elevating cinema songs into visual spectacle, is said to be leaving no stone unturned for this sequence.

“Rajamouli collaborates closely with his choreographers, designing unique concepts for each song before the cameras begin rolling. He is determined to blend high-octane action, adventure and commercial elements in SSMB 29, with two major songs and massive fight sequences already planned,” the source shares.