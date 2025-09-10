Mahesh Babu As Lord Ram!

Mahesh Babu will don a divine avatar — for the first time he will be seen as Lord Ram in director S. S. Rajamouli’s much-hyped SSMB 29. According to a source, “Mahesh Babu will be seen as Lord Ram in key portions of the film. The period sequences, lasting around eight minutes, will transport audiences hundreds of years back in time, where he takes on mighty rakshasas. The sequences will give Mahesh a larger-than-life image on screen.” Rajamouli is reportedly blending mythological elements with a new-age globe-trotting adventure, aiming to deliver a cinematic spectacle filled with surprises for world audiences. The film, mounted on a massive scale, has an impressive cast lineup — Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and R. Madhavan.

“The combination of Mahesh and Rajamouli has already triggered global interest. Discussions with Warner Bros are reportedly in progress to back the project,” the source adds.

“Rajamouli wants to deliver not just a film for Mahesh’s fans, but a path-breaking cinema experience that will give the world audience a taste of Indian mythology. Expectations are sky-high,” the source concludes. With this, Mahesh will be joining the elite list of stars like NTR, Balakrishna, and Prabhas who have played Lord Ram, apart from Jr NTR who took the part in Bala Ramayanam. Ranbir Kapoor is presently doing the role in the Hindi film Ramayana.