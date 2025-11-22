 Top
'Mahavatar Narsimha' Considered for Oscars

22 Nov 2025 9:10 PM IST

One of 35 contenders for a Best Animated Feature Film nomination

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Considered for Oscars
Hombale Films’ Mahavatar Narsimha has inched closer to the Oscars. (DC)

Hombale Films’ Mahavatar Narsimha has inched closer to the Oscars. The 2D–3D animated feature, directed by Ashwin Kumar, has been shortlisted for the Best Animated Feature Film category at the 2026 Academy Awards.

Based on the mythological tale of Prahlada and Hiranyakashipu, the film is among 35 contenders vying for a nomination. Other shortlisted titles include The Bad Guys 2, Zootopia 2, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, KPop Demon Hunters, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, and The Twits.I

If Mahavatar Narsimha makes the final nominations, it would become the first Indian animated feature ever to be nominated in this category.

Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, 2026, followed by the ceremony on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood.

