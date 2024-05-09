Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi: A true feminist icon

Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi’s life, as she transitioned from royalty to an ordinary citizen in Bangalore, was defined by intrigue and drama, with encounters with celebrities ranging from Rabindranath Tagore to Edda Mussolini. Her broad and complex legacy exemplifies Indian history’s endurance and dynamism, which is commemorated in this emotional exhibition.

Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, a pioneering feminist figure from Travancore, steps out of the shadows of history, although not much is known about her life. On the 176th anniversary of the famous artist’s birth, a previously unseen artwork from the Travancore royal collection is revealed.

Tapestry of narratives & visuals

Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation’s chairperson, Rukmini Varma, collaborated with Manu S Pillai, author of the book Ivory Throne, to create “Daughter of Providence” honouring a remarkable Maharani, who lived with grace and dignity.

“The catalyst for this extraordinary event was the discovery of the unseen painting of the Baby Maharani, a poignant piece originally painted by Raja Ravi Varma for his granddaughter. This painting breathed life into our vision, propelling us to curate an exhibition unlike any other,” says Gitanjali Maini, CEO, Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation.

Documentation & preservation

“The curation process was meticulous, ensuring that every aspect, from the artworks to the storytelling, resonated with RRV’s legacy and the extraordinary life of the Maharani,” she says, adding, “The research behind this exhibition is nothing short of a lifelong commitment to preserving history and heritage. Manu S Pillai, who began investigating this subject at the age of 19 and has since matured into a deep reservoir of knowledge at 32, contributes both youthful vigour and scholastic depth to the effort.”

“Rukmini Varma’s lifelong dedication to unraveling the stories of her grandmother adds a personal and profound touch to the exhibition. These combined efforts have unearthed invaluable insights, weaving together narratives that not only honor the Maharani’s legacy but also invite visitors to delve into a world of history, grace, and timeless elegance,” adds Gitanjali.

unwavering spirit

Why is Travancore’s Sethu Lakshmi Bayi the OG feminist figure you’ve never heard of? “This exhibition not only highlights her fascinating presence, but also allows people to observe her unwavering spirit firsthand. This exhibition will fascinate you and leave you with a lasting impression of her legacy,” says Gitanjali, who aims to create a lasting impact by sparking discussions and thoughts on the significant importance of this underappreciated feminist pioneer.

Ravi Varma's rare portraitz

“Daughter of Providence” traces the chronology of how the three-year-old toddler painted by Ravi Varma went on to become the queen, who is known for the social reforms she brought about.

Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, aged 10, prior to her marriage. She was the last ruling queen of Travancore and was considered a living goddess by her subjects. She had ruled the Kingdom of Travancore for seven years from 1924 to 1931.