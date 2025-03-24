Maha Showdown Post Kamra’s ‘Gaddar’ Jab

Kunal’s penchant for sharp political satire, cheeky jabs and ‘freedom of speech’ remarks sends Shinde supporters and opposition in a tizzy, while the aam janta has the last laughs!



Standup comedian Kunal Kamra said that he would only apologise for his ‘traitor’ comment if the courts told him to do so. — Reports



India is having a ‘laugh-out-loud’ moment right now. A war of words has erupted between politicians, comedians and the aam janta following standup comedian Kunal Kamra’s cheeky “Gaddar” jab at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While Kamra stood his ground with a copy of the Constitution in his hand, the joke has now spiralled into a MAHA Showdown!



During his gig at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, Kamra took a nervy singsong jab at Shinde calling him a “Gaddar” (traitor). Several Opposition leaders and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray defended Kamra’s saying, “He (Kamra) has done nothing wrong. He merely expressed his views and voiced the public opinion.” However, the remarks have trapezed into a 24x7 free-for-all political circus.



JOKES GONE WRONG



Comedy about politicians can sometimes be costly in India, where comedy has gone to bizarre levels. In the recent one, Ranveer Allabhadia on the show asked a contestant whether he would rather watch his parents have sex every day for the rest of his life or join in once and stop it forever. Kunal Kamra has now criticised the politics and election in Maharashtra, specifically targeting the breakaway factions of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He asserts that “one guy” initiated the trend and uses the term ‘gaddar’ (traitor) to describe the individual.



PERSONAL ATTACK VS COMEDY



At what point does humour cross the line? It’s a riddle that even the jesters are scratching their heads over. “The definition of the word ‘personal attack’ has evolved in the past few years and is changing as we speak,” says Nitinn R. Miranni, International Comedian, host & actor.



“The comedians always address all kinds of topics, issues, and mindsets in their sets, but the audience decides what is personal. Given the unpredictable nature of the audience, what can be taken casually on a Monday can be considered a personal attack on Tuesday. Trust me, right now, as comedians, we are equally confused about what to say and how to say it,” says Nitinn adding, “Having said that, I absolutely condemn what was done to HABITAT. It is not cool to use violence of this kind and destroy property.”



THE COST OF COMEDY



There can be significant consequences when making fun of politicians in India, particularly when the humour reaches delightfully absurd levels. “I definitely see a trend happening where a MISTAKE needs to become an EXAMPLE. Having grown up in Dubai and understanding the need for CENSORING, I do so regularly for personal reasons. Stand-up comedy is about pushing the envelope, and many politicians have been using it to communicate what they need to, which they say is right and others say is wrong. Having said that, comedian Nitinn strongly advises comedians to avoid exacerbating the situation. Instead, they should remain steadfast in their thoughts and find a method to express their opinions effectively.”



BLURRY FUNNY LINES



Comedy, in its finest form, is like a fun-house mirror—showing us society’s quirks without twisting them into something mean-spirited. Ultimately, the cleverest wit doesn’t merely tickle your funny bone—it tickles your brain, too.



Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora wrote on X: “I respect genuine comedians. Balasaheb Thackeray was a famous cartoonist. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) is facing very serious legal troubles right now. This is essentially them using someone moonlighting as a comedian and to distance people from their legal troubles.”



FREEDOM OF SPEECH



Space for political satire is diminishing in India as authorities crack down on stand-up comedians who are taking political swipes and speaking truth to power.



MP Priyanka Chaturvedi encouraged Kamra to remain firm, stating that many residents shared his views. She also emphasized the importance of free speech. “Dear Kunal, Stand strong. The man & the gang you exposed will go after you& so will his bikau people, but do understand the residents of the state share this sentiment! And like Voltaire said~ I Will Defend to Death Your Right to speak your mind,” she wrote on X.



Actress and SP MP Jaya Bachchan questions the state of free speech. “If there is a restriction on speaking, what will become of you? You are anyway in a bad situation. There are restrictions on you. You would be told to speak only on certain topics and not ask certain questions. Where is freedom of speech?” she asks.



Radhika Vaz, comedian and writer says that regardless of what she thinks. “Nothing can justify the violence and destruction that seems to unfold anytime anyone says the slightest thing about a person in power. Art is always an expression of an opinion. And it should be held under freedom of expression. We should never condone violence as a response,” she says.



