Madhuri Can’t Wait to Wow Fans in ‘Mrs Deshpande’

Madhuri Dixit is excited to return to OTT with Applause Entertainment’s Mrs Deshpande, where she plays a serial killer.

The series, adapted from French thriller La Mante and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, starts airing from December 19. It is an intense exploration of identity, manipulation, and the eerie power of a woman who says little but reveals everything.

Says Madhuri, “Mrs Deshpande is a journey into the quiet power of a woman who seems ordinary but harbours a dangerous mind,” says Madhuri. “Every glance, every pause holds meaning. Exploring this restrained, intense side of her was both challenging and exhilarating.”

About the digital platform, she adds, “Streaming services are offering a wide variety of roles, giving actors the chance to explore the craft and challenge ourselves. That is something I find exciting. Stories on OTT platforms are quite unique, with many having women as the focal point, which is great! This is the Golden Era for women in the industry.”

With her presence on OTT platforms — with Fame Game and Mrs Deshpande —Madhuri feels her fan base has broadened. “OTT platforms connect audiences across countries. I think OTT will shape the future of entertainment, allowing artists — especially women — to take on complex and layered roles.”

Madhuri doesn’t feel she has lost out on plum roles by taking a break from Bollywood for marriage and motherhood. “I always wanted to lead a simple life and spend time with my family. Earlier, we juggled multiple projects—sometimes six or seven films at once—which left me with no time for myself.” She adds, “When I got married and moved to the US, it felt liberating. I got to understand myself — who I am and how I process things. Earlier, travelling abroad was always for work. After marriage, I could finally see places as a tourist. I got to spend real quality time with my husband and kids. It was truly a win-win.”