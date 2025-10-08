Bitter Truth: Sitting for six hours or more can kill you. We’re a society of sitters—working, eating, watching TV, or scrolling endlessly. But sitting for long stretches impacts lung function. “Sitting is the new smoking,” says Dr Pallavi Periwal, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care, AANCH Hospital. Poor posture compresses the diaphragm, leading to shorter, shallower breaths—lung story short.

Long hours of sitting or slouching reduce lung expansion, slow blood flow, and affect oxygen exchange. “People who sit too long often have lower lung function,” says Dr Pallavi Periwal of AANCH Hospital. Dr T. Vivek of Renova Century Hospitals adds, “The impact of sitting on the lungs is rarely discussed.”

Sitting Woes

Many people spend hours sitting with endless cups of coffee, blaming caffeine for their fatigue when it’s actually the lack of oxygen. Dr T. Vivek explains that slouching crowds the ribs and increases abdominal pressure, forcing the diaphragm to work harder until it tires out. “Prolonged sitting can lead to repeated respiratory infections and even chronic bronchitis,” he warns, adding that serious conditions like pulmonary thromboembolism can also occur. Simply put, less oxygen means less energy for your body.

Daily-Strides

PWhile quitting your job isn’t an option, tweaking your lifestyle is. “Take micro breaks—stand, stretch, or walk for 3–4 minutes every 30–45 minutes,” advises Dr Pallavi. Sitting upright with relaxed shoulders helps the lungs expand better. Dr T. Vivek suggests adding deep breathing exercises, walking during calls, or including cardio like brisk walking, dancing, cycling, or yoga in your routine.

Dr Pallavi adds, “Research suggests that even light-intensity movement every hour could help counteract the negative impact of sedentary time.”

Stand Up, Stretch Out

Get this straight: your lungs aren’t being dramatic. They just want enough space to do their job. If you find yourself glued to your seat for hours, mostly hunched like a shrimp over your screen, remember: every breath you take matters. And the way you breathe matters too. Before your next binge-watch or back-to-back Zoom call, stand up—your lungs are begging for some movement and fresh air!