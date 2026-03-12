LOVE, ATTACHMENTS & LABELS

In the past few years, relationship psychology has found an unlikely home on social media. There are endless videos of attachment styles: anxious, avoidant, fearful, or secure. Under hashtags like #Anxious Attachment and #Avoidant Attachment, billions of views have accumulated as creators break down relationship dynamics into bite-sized psychological labels.

For many viewers, the content is enlightening. Suddenly, patterns that once felt confusing — the partner who withdraws during conflict, or the one who constantly seeks reassurance — appear to have names and explanations. But mental health professionals say the popularity of online attachment language has also introduced a troubling shift. A framework originally intended to help people understand their relational patterns is increasingly being used to categorize, justify, and even attack partners. The attachment theory — once a tool for self-awareness — is at risk of becoming a language of blame.

Theory vs. Labels

Attachment theory itself has deep roots in psychology. The basic framework explains how early childhood relationships shape the way people connect emotionally as adults. The idea was never meant to box people into fixed identities. Instead, it provided a flexible lens for understanding how individuals respond to intimacy, conflict, and emotional closeness. According to Dr. Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant in Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, the theory’s original purpose was exploratory rather than defining.

“The ‘attachment theory’ was developed by John Bowlby and later expanded by Mary Ainsworth as a flexible framework to explain how early relational experiences influence adult bonding patterns,” she explains. “It was never designed to function as a permanent personality brand.”

In therapy settings, the framework helps individuals notice recurring emotional responses and explore where they may originate. The goal is not to assign a permanent label but to identify patterns that can be changed through awareness and emotional growth.

Labels & Identity Woes

The challenge arises when social media simplifies complex psychological frameworks into personality categories. Instead of treating attachment styles as fluid patterns, many online discussions frame them as fixed traits — something people “are,” rather than something they experience.

Dr. Shankar says, “In clinical knowledge, the process of substituting self-perceiving by blame occurs when words such as anxious or avoidant cease to be used descriptively and instead become a definite identity.” The framework loses therapeutic value when individuals begin to say, ‘This is just who I am,’ rather than asking how these patterns might change. Conflicts that once required deeper communication can now be reduced to labels: “You’re avoidant,” or “You’re acting anxious.”

While these labels may contain some truth, experts say they can also oversimplify the complexity of human relationships — and discourage personal accountability.

Attachment Blame Game

Therapists increasingly report that attachment terminology is being used defensively during relationship conflicts. People invoke their attachment style to explain difficult behaviours — withdrawing emotionally, becoming overly controlling, or avoiding difficult conversations. While recognising these patterns can be a healthy first step, problems arise when the label becomes a justification rather than an invitation for change.

This dynamic is becoming more common, particularly as therapy language spreads online. Dr Shankar says, “Attachment style may be blamed for emotional withdrawal, possessiveness, or inconsistency, allowing individuals to avoid responsibility for how their behaviour affects others.”

The label becomes a shield. Instead of acknowledging harm, someone might attribute it entirely to their attachment style — implying that their partner simply has to tolerate it.

Explanation vs. Excuse

Mental health professionals emphasise that attachment theory can still be an extremely valuable tool — but only when used correctly.

The difference, experts say, lies in how people interpret the insight. “Explanation creates awareness of the roots of behaviour and opens space for change. An excuse, however, denies responsibility for the emotional impact on others,” says Dr Shankar.

Understanding that someone leans toward anxious or avoidant tendencies can help partners approach conflicts with greater empathy. For example, recognising that withdrawal during conflict may stem from fear rather than indifference can shift the tone of a conversation.

“Attachment styles were meant to help people understand their emotional patterns, not to box themselves or their partners into rigid identities. When someone says, ‘I’m avoidant, that’s just how I am,’ the conversation stops where growth should actually begin. Healthy relationships require accountability — understanding your attachment style should be the starting point for change, not the final explanation for harmful behaviour,” says Juhi Rajput, Psychiatrist. But empathy does not eliminate accountability. Emotional growth requires people to acknowledge the effects of their behaviour and actively work toward healthier responses.

Psychological Reductionism

Another concern among psychologists is that viral attachment content can reduce complex relational dynamics to simplistic formulas. Relationships are shaped by many factors — communication habits, past experiences, cultural expectations, stress levels, and individual personality traits. Attachment style is only one piece of a much larger puzzle. Yet on social media, it often becomes the central explanation for every relationship problem. This can lead to a form of “psychological reductionism,” where individuals diagnose partners based on short online checklists rather than engaging in meaningful dialogue. Instead of asking why a partner might be struggling emotionally, someone may simply label them as “avoidant” and conclude that the relationship is doomed.

Reclaiming Attachment Theory

Despite these concerns, psychologists emphasise that attachment theory remains one of the most valuable frameworks in relationship science. Healthy engagement with the theory involves curiosity rather than certainty. Instead of asking, “What label fits me?” Experts encourage individuals to ask deeper questions: What triggers my reactions in relationships? Where might these patterns come from? How can I respond differently next time?

Dr. Shankar says genuine growth requires both self-reflection and responsibility. In other words, attachment labels should start conversations — not end them. As therapy language continues to circulate online, the challenge for modern relationships may not be understanding attachment styles, but remembering that they are meant to illuminate human complexity — not reduce it to a label.