London Bowled Over by Homebound

On the evening of November 24, producer Karan Johar and director Neeraj Ghaywan hosted a screening for the critics and selected British audiences in London. The impact was electric.“I’ve never seen so many Caucasians sobbing together before,” Karan said, hours after the screening.

After the show, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha conducted an interactive conversation with Neeraj, Karan, and the film’s lead actors Ishan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa.

The screening was a precursor to the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) which will be held on February 22, 2026.

Will Homebound bring us the BAFTA award?

Actor Diljit Dosanjh lost the EMMY award on November 25 for Amar Singh Chamkila. This makes our score at the international global awards pretty much abysmal. It is up to Homebound to break the uninterrupted score of global losses.