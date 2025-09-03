‘Lokah’ in trouble in Karnataka

The smash-hit film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Kotha Lokah in Telugu) has got itself into serious trouble in Karnataka. People of the State are up in arms against the portrayal of Bengaluru as a hub of hedonism, with wild nightlife, club culture and crime.



A specific dialogue where a character in the film describes the women of Bengaluru as “without character” has provoked State-wide outrage.



The film’s producer Dulquer Salmaan has issued a public apology and promised to remove the offensive dialogue. Says a prominent Kannada filmmaker who doesn’t want to be named,



“There is a very slim line between a light-hearted dig and an insult. A comment like the one in the film (Lokah) won’t be tolerated as a fun line, not by the people of Karnataka. Hindi cinema is notorious for insulting one or the other community or region. Now the non-Hindi films are also doing it. That must stop.”