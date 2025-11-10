‘Listen to Your Body, Not the Calendar’

Sir, how many times should a male masturbate per day?

Unfortunately there are no ISI standards for masturbatory frequency. Remember that any sexual activity has to be indulged in only when there is a body craving and not as a routine calendar of activities.

I am 31-year-old male. I am searching for a vaginal lubricant. While having sex with my wife, sometimes the condom gets dry. Can you please suggest a brand of water based vaginal lubricant?

Whichever gel you are using has to be a water-based lubricant. Only then your condom will not develop perforations.

The writer is a sexologist. Mail him at dr.narayana@deccanmail.com