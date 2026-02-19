‘Lines Between Light and Dark Are Blurring in Indian Cinema’

Abhishek Bachchan, who plays the archvillain in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King, says he has tapped into a part of himself for the role that he had never explored before. The actor also had to put in extra hours in the gym and follow a very special diet to develop the well-toned body and sinewy look the role demanded.

Commenting on his character, he said, “I think the time has come in our cinema when the lines dividing positive and negative, dark and light, are melting.”

Describing the experience of working with SRK as “a joy beyond words,” Abhishek said, I’ve worked with him in Farah’s film (Happy New Year). I’ve always looked up to him as an elder brother. His discipline and his ability to give all of himself to every film is very inspiring.”