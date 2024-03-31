Like to alternate between entertaining and serious films: Vijay Deverakonda

“Chennai is always special to me,” said Vijay Devarakonda, who is in the city to promote his upcoming film, Family Star. “I am grateful for all the love Tamil Nadu has given me, from Arjun Reddy to Geetha Govindam and Kushi.”



The actor, who spoke in English promised to address the Chennai press in Tamil on his next visit. “I did just one film, Nota, in Tamil. I want to do more, and I am listening to scripts with Tamil directors. However, my next film with Gowtam Tinnanuri has some major Tamil actors, which will help me get back tocommunicating in Tamil. In the next 6-7 months, I will be spending lots of time with Tamil actors on set. Next time, I aim to talk only in Tamil,” he said.



Vijay says that in Tamil cinema, he desires to explore genres that suit his age. “Tamil cinema has great mass films and actors. I’d like to do something young and entertaining, with a bit of everything, I am listening to a few and will probably lock something in the next 3-4 months.



