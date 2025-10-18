Lights, Love & Rituals

Diwali for me has always been incredibly special. I still remember waking up early in the morning for that oily champi from my mother or grandmother — it was almost a ritual before the day began. My brother and I would start bursting crackers as early as 7:30 a.m. and continue till mid-morning, before sitting down for family time and visiting relatives to distribute sweets. The evening would be all about lighting diyas around the house, bursting more crackers, and ending the night with what we called a bonfire — putting all the leftover fireworks together for one grand finale! My father was the undisputed king of firing rockets — sometimes even chasing the neighbors with them! (laughs) Those were truly precious times — the entire family together, filled with laughter, light, and endless joy.”

‘Family makes every festival brighter’ Ishaan Khatter, actor

My favourite Diwali memory is from last year, which happened to fall just a day before my birthday. It was a double celebration — Diwali and my birthday — spent with my entire family, including my brother Shahid, sister-in-law Mira, and their kids, Misha and Zain. The house was buzzing with laughter, sweets, lights, and so much warmth. Diwali usually coincides with my birthday, so it always feels extra special — a reminder of gratitude, family, and shared joy. For me, that’s what truly makes the festival meaningful.”

‘It feels like a reset button’ Pragya Jaiswal, actor

To me, Diwali represents a fresh start. Every year, before the festival, there’s this ritual of cleaning your home, decluttering your space, and setting your accounts in order — it’s symbolic of letting go of what no longer serves you. I see it as a time to make space for new energy, new beginnings, and new intentions. It’s not just about external cleanliness but also emotional and mental clarity. I don’t have one particular memory that stands out — all my Diwali memories with family and friends are special. It’s always about togetherness, celebration, and a sense of renewal that stays with you long after the lights fade.”

‘Home, hills, and heartfelt moments Sehher Bamba, actor

Diwali to me is all about light, joy, and new beginnings — celebrating good vibes, sweet treats, and time with loved ones. My favorite Diwali memory is from my hometown, Shimla. It was simple yet perfect — lighting diyas around the house, decorating with rangolis, and doing a small puja at home before heading to my grandparents’ place just 15 minutes away. The evening would end with a cozy family dinner, laughter, and stories. Nothing extravagant, nothing over the top — just togetherness, simplicity, and pure happiness. That’s what Diwali has always meant to me.”