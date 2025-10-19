Light Meets Impetus

Stillness, craft, and the weavers' legacy

This Diwali, I’m letting go of the rush and embracing stillness — the kind that lets art and textiles meet in quiet harmony. I want to preserve, not chase. If I could light a diya for one cause, it would be for our weavers — their hands carry centuries of brilliance. Light, to me, is clarity: in work, when colors align; at home, in laughter and warmth; in spirit, in being rooted. My new ritual is a slow morning — no phone, just fabric, incense, and reflection. Every year, I create one heirloom piece that tells a forgotten story. I dedicate this Diwali to my weaver family — they remind me that tradition isn’t static, it’s living, evolving, and endlessly inspiring.”

— Gaurang Shah, Designer

A spark of hope and compassion

The cause closest to my heart is education and skilling. It’s not just about helping one individual — it’s about empowering families to build brighter futures. We celebrate Diwali by lighting our homes, sharing laughter, and cherishing togetherness. As we illuminate our spaces, I wish for the hearts of those striving for a better tomorrow to find their own spark of hope. Supporting young lives to learn, earn, and stand tall with dignity makes this Diwali brighter and more joyful. Light, to me, is about rising and compassion. At home, it's togetherness and warmth — the laughter of my grandkids; at work, it’s the spark that drives me to make a difference. In my spirit, it’s the hope that after every dark night, there’s always a beautiful sunrise ahead.”

— Uma Chigurupati, Executive Director at Granules India Limited

Memory, magic, and the light within

The true spirit of Diwali lies in the light within you — and sharing it with others. As a child, Diwali was pure magic: decorating the house with diyas, new clothes, laughter with cousins. Those memories never fade. Even amid the joy, I always feel the quiet absence of my father. Over the years, work has often kept me away from home, but I’ve learned to recreate that warmth wherever I am — lighting diyas, sharing sweets with the crew, connecting virtually with family. For me, Diwali is a time to cleanse, start anew, and fill the heart with positivity. Light radiates from within - whether you’re with your family or your film family.”

— Seerat Kapoor, actor

Purpose, stillness, and strength within

When life feels overwhelming, I consciously step back to reconnect with the quiet strength within me — the inner diya that lights my path. I recharge it through stillness: a walk in nature, a silent prayer, or simply breathing deeply. I draw strength from soulful music, meaningful conversations, and the reminder that it’s okay not to have all the answers. I ground myself in purpose — revisiting why I began and who I serve. That clarity rekindles my flame, helping it glow brighter, even in the darkest times.”

— Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy, Chairman, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (AP & Telangana)

Energy, Oneness, and Inner Growth

This Diwali, I choose to eliminate negative energy and welcome light within —because wherever we go, our energy follows. I’d light a diya for inner growth, the kind that quietly guides us toward peace, clarity, and purpose. Light, to me, is oneness — at home, at work, and in spirit. My new-age ritual is travel — it recharges my soul and sparks creativity. My Diwali power move is saying yes to what uplifts me and no to what drains my light. I dedicate my gratitude to my daughter — my greatest teacher and mirror of perspective. When life feels overwhelming, I rekindle my inner diya by pausing, breathing, and simply being.”

— Swetha Dandamudi, Founder & Creative Director, Sruthilaya Fine Jewellery | HETVI Luxury

Kindness, calm, & conscious living

This Diwali, I’m letting go of the little things that steal my time and energy, and inviting calm, peace, and mindful days. I want to focus on what truly matters — my hobbies, wellness, and family, while releasing unnecessary burdens, both physical and mental. I would light a diya for kindness and empathy, because in our rush for progress, we often forget to care for one another. Light, to me, is passion — it fuels creativity at work, nurtures love at home, and sustains my spirit. My new-age Diwali ritual is a digital detox — stepping away from screens to fully immerse in real moments and sensory joy. I also cherish the tradition of buying colorful toys, a small reminder of childhood innocence. This year, I dedicate my Diwali to my husband, my greatest supporter, and to the universities we built — dreams realized through faith and perseverance. My inner diya burns with passion, reminding me that even amidst chaos, joy and purpose are always within reach.”

— Dr. Ch. Preeti Reddy, MD (Gen Med), VC, Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth; MD, Malla Reddy Narayana Multispecialty Hospital



