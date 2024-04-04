Life is meant to be enjoyed, says Sonakshi

2024 appears promising for Sonakshi Sinha. She’s composed, content, not in a frantic rush. “I took work seriously throughout my entire 20s. When I turned 30, it struck me that there’s more to life. Being happy means not taking yourself or things too seriously. I wish I knew that sooner,” says the Heeramandi actress. Recently, she launched the first retail outlet of her venture Soezi in Pune, offering patrons a hands-on experience before purchase.

“Many aren’t familiar with press-on nails or think they’re messy and difficult. This outlet demonstrates how simple and easy it actually is,” explains Sinha. She identifies a market gap, aiming to simplify nail care for women.

“It’s something we started from scratch as women founders. Srishti and I found press-on nails fun and trendy, drawing us to it,” says Sonakshi Sinha, actress and co-founder of Soezi Beauty.

Sinha eagerly awaits the release of Heeramandi, a highly anticipated Netflix project by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “I’m excited as it’s a major project. I’ve also signed a couple of other films starting this year, but it’s too soon to discuss,” she mentions.

Her days are currently filled with promotions for her upcoming release. “My days involve shoots, interviews, and squeezing in time with family and friends. Busy but fulfilling,” she adds.

“My family is my pillar of support. Life is to be enjoyed, and my best friends encourage me and support my ideas,” she smiles. “They made me realise that whatever you want to try in life, you must.”

For comfort, Sonakshi prefers home-cooked meals with rice. “A curry or rajma with rice is something I love after a long day,” she shares. Though she hasn’t planned a vacation yet, Sinha knows her next work trip — Darjeeling. Asked about her identity—actor or entrepreneur — she states, “I’m passionate about both. I’m right in the middle of it, in a good space.”



