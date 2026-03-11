Letters From a Mother to a Daughter
Alia Bhatt to chronicle her relationship with Raha
Alia Bhatt has been writing letters to her daughter from the day Raha was born. Those letters are now set to become part of a book that Alia plans to publish soon.
The book will chronicle Alia’s growing bond with her daughter from birth through early childhood. A close friend of the actress says, “Alia got the idea of writing letters to Raha from Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which Rani Mukerji writes a series of letters to her daughter. Alia felt this was a good way of keeping track of her developing relationship with, and feelings for, Raha.”
Significantly, Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, also kept a diary of his feelings for his daughter, the source adds.
