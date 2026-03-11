Letters From a Mother to a Daughter

Alia Bhatt has been writing letters to her daughter from the day Raha was born. Those letters are now set to become part of a book that Alia plans to publish soon.

The book will chronicle Alia’s growing bond with her daughter from birth through early childhood. A close friend of the actress says, “Alia got the idea of writing letters to Raha from Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which Rani Mukerji writes a series of letters to her daughter. Alia felt this was a good way of keeping track of her developing relationship with, and feelings for, Raha.”

Significantly, Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, also kept a diary of his feelings for his daughter, the source adds.



