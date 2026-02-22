Let’s Be Gourd Friends, No More Bitter Feelings

Many people have a love-hate relationship with karela (bitter gourd), but it’s time to start living the gourd life and count all the healthy blessings. Thanks to avant-garde chefs and the wellness industry, karela has suddenly become the cynosure of all eyes and connoisseurs’ delight.

From ready-to-eat chips, pickles, bite-sized stuffed goodies to detox juice, The Karela Story has come a long way from household kitchens to diplomatic sit-down dinners.

Gourd-geous Presentation

The karela sabji, though dreaded by kids, has always been part of Indian kitchens. “Our grandmothers were experts in taming the bitterness of karela and balancing its flavour. Globally, now chefs are transforming it through innovative, clever techniques. Indian restaurants are serving karela tikis, chaats, and even stuffed karelas. In Japan, it is a popular

stir-fry with tofu, egg, and pork. Chinese prefer it in soups and herbal teas,” says Vinod Kumar. S, a Bengaluru-based PR professional and skilled home cook, who shares recipes on Instagram @ plateful_of_food.

Crispy Tangy Eatables

Though karela is bitter, Indian cuisine balances its taste and masks the bitterness. “In Tamil Nadu, Pavakkai Puli Kuzhambu has tamarinds to round off the sharpness. In Goa, Karela Tonak with Kokum and Coconut layers adds sour notes and spice to create depth. In Karnataka, Hagalkai Gojju blends tamarind and jaggery for a sweet-sour glaze. These dishes don’t erase bitterness — they harmonise it with acidity and sweetness, proving how regional traditions turn karela into something flavourful,” says chef Madhusudhana Marupilla, Gateway Goa Palolem. The versatile vegetable is cooked in many ways. “Beyond baking, deep-frying, boiling, and sautéing, karela can be stuffed, sun-dried and crisped into chips – pickled with spices and vinegar, or simmered into a tangy curry with coconut or jaggery. It works in stir-fries with prawns, tempered with onions and kokum,” adds Chef Madhusudhana.

Regional Specialities

In Indian home kitchens, karela serves as a common ingredient, a medicinal herb. It is slow-roasted, stuffed with fillings, glazed, crisped, or paired with sweet and acidic notes. “Stuffed karela reflects India’s culinary intelligence through its ability to transform bitter ingredients into festive dishes. Every region of India has its version. In Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, onion and spice mixtures are stuffed. The Rajasthani and Gujarati people stuff peanuts and besan. Some households add potatoes, while others enrich it with Mawa to make it a wedding-worthy dish,” says chef Aman Choudhary, CYK Hospitalities.

The Bitter Truth

Karela is high in vitamins A and C, iron, potassium and fibre. “It has antioxidants, and it aids in controlling blood sugar, digestion and the immune system. Its natural chemicals help the liver and heart work better. Moderate and regular use can be an easy way to get nutrients into your diet. Lightly sautéed or steamed fresh karela is the best to consume. Also, drink karela juice, 30 to 50 ml on an empty stomach. Too much juice can upset your stomach or make your blood sugar drop quickly. People with diabetes should consult a doctor before taking juice,” states Dr Shabana Parveen, Head Dietetics, Artemis Hospitals.

OH MY GOURD! Here are a few tasty and healthy karela recipes

Bitter Gourd Salad

(Vinod Kumar. S Bengaluru-based home cook Instagram @ plateful_of_food)

Ingredients

• Bitter gourd – 100 g

• Tomato – one

• Cucumber one

• Carrot small -one

• Green chilli – 1

• Roasted peanuts – 40 g

• Lemon juice – 3 spoons

• One Onion sliced

• Pomegranate seeds 40 g

• Roasted sesame seeds – 2 tbsp

• Salt

Method

1. Slice the bitter gourd,

add salt, and set aside

for a few minutes.

2. Steam it for 15 minutes.

3. In a bowl, combine the bitter

gourd with the chopped

vegetables. Add roasted

peanuts, pomegranate and

sesame seeds. Squeeze lemon

juice and add salt as per taste.

Banarasi Khoya Bharwan Karela

(Chef Aman Choudhary, CYK Hospitalities)

Ingredients

• 4 medium karela

• 2 tbsp salt

• 4 tbsp mustard oil

Stuffing

• ¾ cup grated khoya

• 4 tbsp roasted peanut powder

• 18 cashews, chopped

• 4 tbsp raisins,

• 4 tsp anardana powder

• 2 tsp fennel powder

• 2 tsp coriander powder

• 1 tsp red chilli powder

• 1 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tsp garam masala

• 4 tsp grated jaggery

• 4 tsp grated ginger

• 2 tsp finely chopped green chilli

• 4 tbsp fresh coriander

Method

1. Lightly scrape the surface of Karela and split lengthwise, keeping it intact. Remove seeds. Rub with salt and rest for 30 minutes. Gently squeeze to reduce bitterness.

2. Heat oil in a pan, add ginger and green chilli, followed by khoya and cook for 2 minutes. Mix in peanut powder, cashew, raisins and all spices. jaggery and anardana. Cook until the mixture turns slightly binding. Finish with fresh coriander. Fill the karela tightly with the prepared mixture.

3. Heat oil and place stuffed karela, cover and cook for 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Rest for 5 minutes before slicing.