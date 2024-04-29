Let Ro-Vi decide their retirement plan

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, recently named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador, feels that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the former and the present captains of Team India should retire after the T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29. “As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form. These guys have been great players for India.”

Saying that while the two have the right to make their own decisions, if it were up to him, he would like Virat and Rohit to end their T20I careers after the World Cup.

The 42-year-old Yuvraj, who had to end his career as he was not picked by the selectors, suggested that playing all three formats has taken the toll on Kohli and Rohit, who are in the latter phase of their careers. “I would like to see more younger players in the T20 format because it gets the load off them (experienced players) playing 50-over (ODIs) and Test matches. After this (T20) World Cup I would like to see a lot of younger guys come into the team and make the T20 side for the next World Cup,” he added.

However, his argument for Rohit, who will be 37 in next two days and Virat running in his 36th year, has not been appreciated by former India stumper Syed Kirmani. “Very importantly both Virat and Rohit should be in all 3 formats. Their experience, guidance to the upcoming promising players will be of immense value giving them confidence,” Kirmani, who is heading for a pilgrim yatra on Sunday, said. “Whether they play or not, their presence in the team itself will enhance the reputation of team India. Leave them alone to decide about retirement from any format,” Kirmani added.

Age is just a number

There have been instances of players playing the game even after crossing 40 years. India’s own former captain MS Dhoni, 42 now, is still actively playing the fastest format of the game. Ramji Srinivasan, who worked with the players as Strength and Conditioning coach from 2009 to 2013, is not buying Yuvraj's argument too.

“Virat and Rohit are still fit in both mind and body to play all formats. Only they can decide when they need to hang their boots in any format and give opportunities to next gen players. Impeccable records they both own. As long as they are fit and scoring runs and winning for India they have the right to be there. Finally it’s their individual call on when to hang their boots and start their next innings. Both are a rare breed of players the world is seeing, let’s enjoy their game and presence till it lasts,” Srinivasan said.

right time to retire is...

Deckline Leitao, the Sports Science specialist from Mumbai has analysed when the players should retire.

“The only two reasons why players are forced to retire and quit any sport is because of injuries or age. As an older cricketer, Virat Kohli will now have greater mental maturity than ever for the game, but his body will now naturally start breaking down. This will display with physical signs through slower recovery between matches, loss of power, balance, flexibility, etc.

“For older cricketers and sportspersons optimum strength and conditioning and recovery methods to peak at the correct time for matches becomes the key to eke out a few more years of play. I always tell older sportspersons that the first uncomfortable truth to accept is that you are not young anymore and the second truth is that you’re only going to get older. So don’t train like you did 10 years ago”, he says.

Adding further, he says, “In today’s world of social media where the pressure from sponsors, fans and social media is high, many players are forced to train for impression rather than efficacy. Virat Kohli’s mind and technical skills have been through various matches and can do it again. The only thing that will stop him now is his physical capacity. It’s like an older tyre which still has some treads left. How much more kilometres one can still get out of the tyre depends on how sensibly one uses it now. Same applies to Virat Kohli’s remaining cricket life. He has to now train and compete ahead with a plan….or the body will make him stop,” he concluded.

Yuvraj Singh’s comment

