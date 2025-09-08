Legendary Duo To Reunite On-Screen After 46 Years

At a recent film awards event, Kamal Haasan confirmed that he and Rajinikanth will share the screen in an upcoming project directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This marks the first collaboration between the two superstars in 46 years.

Reflecting on their long-standing camaraderie, Kamal said, “We never saw each other as competitors… something that should have happened long ago is happening now.” Sources reveal that Lokesh’s new script revolves around two aging gangsters, making it a highly anticipated casting coup given his successful previous work with both actors—Kamal in Vikram (2022) and Rajinikanth in Jailer.



