Legal clarity in complex times

Women across the world, more particularly in India, have faced and continue to face multiple challenges on account of gender-based discrimination. “The legislature has addressed this core issue by framing laws to ensure equal treatment of women in various walks of life,” says Shraddha Gupta, an advocate at The Law Chambers.l The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005l The Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005l The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, on the personal front, and The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.l Equal Remuneration Act, 1976l On the professional front, there is the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, among other regulations.



The most pertinent regulation regarding the property rights of women, namely the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, through amendments to Sections 6 and 30, explicitly acknowledges that wives and daughters possess equal shares in properties alongside their male counterparts.

“Women are now entitled to an equitable portion through partition and inheritance in the assets. This amendment addresses the challenges that women encountered from their male relatives regarding properties acquired by them or in their name by acknowledging her as the complete and rightful owner in Section 14,” says Shraddha.



