Lata Mangeshkar’s Voice Stuns Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Attendees at the prestigious Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 in New York were treated to an unexpected musical surprise when Lata Mangeshkar’s timeless melody “Tere mere beech mein kaisa yeh bandhan anjaana” from the 1981 blockbuster Ek Duuje Ke Liye filled the venue.

This unexpected tribute to the Nightingale took the audience by surprise. Indian attendees erupted in applause as the models gracefully glided down the ramp to the timeless melody, a song and voice cherished by Indians across the world. Remarkably, this marks the first time an Indian song has featured at a major international fashion show.

Veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, who lip-synced the song in the original film, expressed her delight:”What an honour! I was so lucky to have the great Lataji sing for me in my very first film. Forty-four years later, the song is still remembered and hummed around the world. To have it feature in such a prestigious event…this is what true art is all about—timeless and borderless.”