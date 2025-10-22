Lakshya Signs Bhansali Film

Things are looking bright for Lakshya Lalwani. After the success of Kill and his impactful performance in Aryan Khan’s series The Bads of Bollywood, the young actor is now flooded with offers.

The most notable among them is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. Lakshya will star in the titular role in Rowdy Rathore 2, the sequel to the 2012 Hindi hit-an adaptation of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu. The original Rowdy Rathore featured Akshay Kumar in a dual role as a cop and a thief.

Lakshya is set to take on this challenging double role, picking up where Akshay left off — a significant leap in his career.