Lakshmi Manchu Steps Away From Production

Lakshmi Manchu has announced that she has decided to step away from film production and focus solely on acting. She shared that the decision was taken in light of losses she had incurred in the past. “I am currently doing a Tamil film because I received a cheque as an actress,” Lakshmi said. She added, “These days, when I am asked to listen to a script, the first thing I ask is who the producer is. Only after that do I agree to hear the story.”

Talking of the financial losses she had suffered as a producer, Lakshmi said she was still repaying loans. “I am clearing dues from films made five years ago even now. That is why I have decided not to produce films anymore and to remain an actress,” she stated.

Speaking about her latest film Bookie, Lakshmi said, “The film was released in Tamil last Friday and has received an excellent response. It is a film that connects with everyone. This movie was made with a wonderful team and talented artistes like Ajay and Dhanush. Whenever Vijay Antony composes music for a film, the content turns out to be outstanding. Director Ganesh has a very bright future ahead. I have played a very interesting character in this film.”

Lakshmi Manchu has produced films such as Gundello Godari, Lakshmi Bomb, and W/o Ram. However, none of them were major commercial successes.