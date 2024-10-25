Lady Justice With Eyes Wide Open

The old statue of a blindfolded Lady Justice holding a set of scales in one hand and a sword in the other for centuries is now a thing of the past. Perhaps, a move to break away from the shackles of the colonial past, and embrace a more ‘Bhartiya’ representation of justice and its lady. The new saree-clad ‘Nyay Devi’ (Lady of Justice) with eyes wide open dons an Indian avatar, holding scales in one hand and the Constitution of India in the other hand. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud unveiled the new Nyay Devi statue last week in the Supreme Court premises.

Quick Dive

It is believed that the idea of justice is deeply ingrained and rooted in the goddess of justice aka Justitia, modern-day lady justice as is embedded in Roman mythology. The original lady justice has always been closely knit with her blindfold, scales and majestic sword. While many usually mocked the blindfold with phrases such as ‘kanoon andha hota hai’— the blindfold in reality, was added during the Renaissance period (14th century).

This piece of black cloth was probably a satire, a harsh comment on the corrupt state of legal happenings with judicial institutions too, turning a blind eye. However, with time this belief too, underwent a change and it was then reinterpreted as the symbol of ‘impartiality’. In India, the blindfold quite significantly symbolized notions under the whole ambit of Article 14 — Equality before the law and equal protection of laws. It is from this blindfolded notion that the populace in general got the phrase, “The Law is blind.”

Advocate Likitha Muralidhar Avare from the Bombay High Court shares that since time immemorial Lady Justice has been portrayed in western attire, holding a sword and scales symbolizing fairness and the power of law. However, she emphasizes that this has now changed. She says, “The new depiction with Lady Justice in a saree holding the Constitution instead of a sword, connects intricately to India’s cultural identity while reinforcing the importance of constitutional supremacy in the Indian judiciary.”

New Direction

While the Greek goddess held strong ground for the longest time since the inception of many of the courts, its replacement today paves the way for a new and bright passage for the Indian Judiciary. The Judiciary holds its belief strong in placing and adhering to Con-stitutional supremacy over any other wing or organ of governance.

Advocate Likitha says, “This change symbolizes a shift towards a more compassionate and inclusive judiciary, one that thoroughly understands justice and focuses on constitutional values rather than sheer power.”

Likitha shares that the blindfold over Lady Justice traditionally stood for impartiality. However, this new version seems to have blown minds in ways one would have never imagined! She adds, “This could represent a judiciary that is aware, attentive and rooted deeply in constitutional justice and for its people.”

Andha Kanoon

“Honestly the phrase ‘kanoon andha hota hai’ is not so bad come to think of it,” quips Advocate Yash N Jangam, Partner at Sunita Jangam, Divorce Law Firm, Pune. He says, “The new version aims to promote a more nuanced understanding of justice — one that acknowledges social disparities while yet holding constitutional values.” Advocate Yash adds, “The replacement of the sword is a profound depiction of knowledge replacing power!” While knowledge has replaced power, would this be enough to bring about a change in the mindsets of people?

A Starting Point

“Since the idea of law being blind has been culturally ingrained for generations, changing this perception might take time and persistent efforts to educate the public on the intent behind this symbolism” adds Advocate Likitha.

Many have even interpreted that the western robes of the Lady Justice statue have now been replaced with a saree and traditional Indian ornamentation. With few throwing hints that this may symbolise an overarching effect of shunning away colonial influences from India’s legal system.

This is the second, post the recent replacement of the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence Act with the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Speaking optimistically of the new Nyay Devi Advocate Yash says that India has arguably had one of the oldest cultures and traditions, so why not embrace it. He opines that instead of following symbols derived from colonial influences, it’s time Indians honoured their own rich heritage. He adds, “This move towards an Indianized version of Lady Justice is not just a nod to our history but also a way to reclaim our identity, reflecting values and principles that resonate deeply with society.”