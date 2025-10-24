‘Kulche Chhole’ Causes Chaos

In a rare blip in his illustrious career, former India captain Virat Kohli registered his second consecutive duck in the 2nd ODI against Australia on Thursday, stunning fans and statisticians alike. But what truly stole the spotlight wasn’t the dismissal itself, but the quirky nickname it earned: the ‘Kulche Chhole shot.’

Kohli, known for his textbook technique and fierce competitiveness, was trapped LBW while attempting an uncharacteristic flick called the ‘Kulche Chhole shot’ by a cricket website. The name, inspired by his love for Delhi’s famous kulche chhole, sparked both laughter and nostalgia among fans.

The nickname stirred both mirth and memories. Bunty Sharma, owner of the famed Sharma ji ke Chhole Bhature & Kulche in Delhi, couldn’t help but smile at the reference. “Obviously we are disappointed with his second consecutive duck, but pleasantly surprised by the ‘Kulche Chhole shot’ reference,” Bunty, told DC. He recalled Kohli’s first visit to the shop in his red Audi, back when he was registering his car at the nearby RTO. Since then, the cricketer has remained a loyal patron.

“Whenever he is in Delhi, he never forgets to order this dish. On several occasions, he ordered 18 packets to be sent to the hotel for the entire team,” Bunty shared.

From Street Food to Cricket Lexicon? “Yes, we will be happy if this ‘Kulche Chhole shot’ is officially recognized in the game of cricket,” Bunty quipped.

In a world where athletes are often seen as distant icons, Kohli’s connection to his Delhi roots and his love for humble street food remind us that even legends have their guilty pleasures. And sometimes, even a duck deserves a smile.