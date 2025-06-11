‘Kuberaa Took Me Back To My Roots’

I don’t know Hindi very well — Elara ka, ‘Onakkam’,”Dhanush quipped, drawing laughter. “Rashmika and I shot in a dump-yard for nearly 6–7 hours. She didn’t even flinch — she said, ‘I can’t smell anything!’ So many things like that happened during the shoot.”

Why he said yes to Kuberaa:

“Kuberaa is not just another film. It’s very different and very close to my heart. We had an amazing experience shooting this film — even with all the odd situations like working in dump-yards. Every moment taught us something. It’s a special film.”

On playing a beggar:

“I play a beggar in the film. People say you should research, stand in the sun, observe life on the streets… but honestly, I did none of that,” he said with a grin. “I just showed up and followed my director’s vision. Sekhar sir made everything so easy — he taught me the nuances, the slang, and guided me so well. This character is unlike anything I’ve played before, and I enjoyed the challenge.”

Sekhar Kammula a “white-hearted angel”:

“That’s exactly what he is. Sekhar sir is a fantastic human being — pure, clean-hearted, and genuine. In this industry, you work with so many people, but meeting someone like him makes the journey worthwhile. He narrated the film to me for just 20 minutes, and I was sold. His energy, honesty, and positive approach drew me in.”

Memorable moments:

“Rashmika and I were shooting in a dump-yard with no masks, no comfort. It’s not a world you usually enter, especially when you’ve grown up protected. I come from very humble beginnings, and going back to that world was not only enlightening but incredibly nostalgic. This film brought back memories of my childhood — it means a lot to me.”

On not being typecast:

“My directors feed me the data; most of the hard work is theirs. I just process it — I’m like a processor. I’m grateful to all the filmmakers who’ve seen me in different lights and given me such varied roles.”