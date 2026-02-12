‘Krrish 4’ in Rs 550 Cr Budget Trap

Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra’s plans to turn business partners on Krrish 4 seem to have hit a road bump. The project was to be directed and headlined by Hrithik and produced by Aditya’s Yash Raj Films, but the two are unable to reach an agreement on the budget.

Reportedly, Hrithik feels the film’s scale requires a spend of over Rs 550 crore, but Aditya cannot see how he can afford it, given the banner’s present situation. Yash Raj Films suffered major losses with War 2; Aditya had hoped that Mardaani 3 would be a winner, but it belied expectations despite all the hype, and Alpha with Alia Bhatt remains in limbo. The banner’s only success in recent times is Saiyaara.

In light of this background, the fate of Krrish 4 looks uncertain.