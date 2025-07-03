Kriti Heaps Praise On Dhanush

Kriti Sanon announced the wrap of her film Tere Ishq Mein featuring Dhanush in the lead and directed by Anand Rai with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Tagging Dhanush, she wrote, “It’s a wrap on #TereIshkMein. Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules.. Another beautiful journey comes to an end. But this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you, my friend! Here’s to many more together!!stay amazing and stay in touch!!”