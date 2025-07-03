Kriti Heaps Praise On Dhanush
It’s a wrap for ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ directed by Anand Rai
Kriti Sanon announced the wrap of her film Tere Ishq Mein featuring Dhanush in the lead and directed by Anand Rai with a heartfelt Instagram post.
Tagging Dhanush, she wrote, “It’s a wrap on #TereIshkMein. Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules.. Another beautiful journey comes to an end. But this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you, my friend! Here’s to many more together!!stay amazing and stay in touch!!”
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
