 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Kriti Heaps Praise On Dhanush

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
3 July 2025 12:01 AM IST

It’s a wrap for ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ directed by Anand Rai

Kriti Heaps Praise On Dhanush
x
Kriti Sanon, Dhanush.

Kriti Sanon announced the wrap of her film Tere Ishq Mein featuring Dhanush in the lead and directed by Anand Rai with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Tagging Dhanush, she wrote, “It’s a wrap on #TereIshkMein. Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules.. Another beautiful journey comes to an end. But this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you, my friend! Here’s to many more together!!stay amazing and stay in touch!!”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kriti sanon Tere Ishq Mein dhanush 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X