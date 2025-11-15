Kriti Goes 'Raw’ For Dark Love Story

Kriti Sanon says Tere Ishq Mein opposite Dhanush is her “most raw performance ever.” A self-confessed romantic, she’d long wanted to do an Aanand L. Rai love story — “he brings a certain edge to romance.”

The film tracks a turbulent affair between Dhanush’s volatile character and Kriti’s Mukti, whose rejection triggers a spiral of heartbreak and revenge. “This is perhaps the first time that I had to let go of my preconceived notions and understanding of the character and just surrender myself to my director’s vision of her. It’s been very different, I have just gone raw, like a blank paper willing to imbibe every colour and shade of the character, and it’s been a liberating experience.”

Off-screen, their ideas of love differ. Kriti believes in deep, passionate love, “I have been a sucker for romance, and wondered why we were not making love stories anymore. It’s my favourite genre, and I had always wanted to do a love story directed by Aanand L. Rai, since he brings in a certain edge to romance.”

At the event, Dhanush said, “I think love is just another overrated emotion.” Kriti then joked that she doesn’t think his character in the film, Shankar, agrees with him. “I already said

(I am) nothing like Shankar,” he replied.