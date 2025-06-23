Kolhapuri Rocks Prada Show

The open-toed, T-strap sandals are crafted with leather and then tanned using natural dyes, proving that Kolhapuri style is timeless and classic—always in fashion and never out of step!

At Prada’s Spring Summer 2026 menswear show, the Kolhapuri made quite the entrance, strolling in like it owned the runway, all cool and collected under cotton poplins and vibrant raffia hats that were definitely a head-turner!

IS Kolhapuri in vogue

“To be honest, I’m flattered that they’ve picked up on the Kolhapuri trend. Another positive observation I made was that men now have the relief of not having to cram their feet into overly warm shoes, as they now have more room. Many people are now following the Indian trend of wearing comfortable shoes like the ones they showed,” says fashion designer Rina Dhaka.

Why the backlash?

As the models marched down the runway, the classic Kolhapuri chappal on their feet drew the attention of the Internet, fashion experts and social media users who quickly pointed out that Prada did not credit the Kolhapuri chappal.

“It’s sad that the Kolhapuri patent isn’t strong enough for it to get a word in and be acknowledged,” adds Rina.

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania reposted a photo from the Prada show on her instagram, highlighting what everyone was already whispering about: these weren’t just any designer sandals; they were “a pair of good old Kolhapuri chappals.”

“It’s upsetting when global brands take from Indian culture but don’t give credit,” one X user wrote.

In 2019, they were even awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which officially recognises their cultural and regional importance.