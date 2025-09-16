KJo Moves Delhi HC

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, citing rampant misuse of his name, photographs, and likeness on social media and websites without consent. The matter was heard today by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora. Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Johar, alleged that his client’s identity was being exploited to raise funds and run unauthorized fan pages.

“There is a line between making fun and exploitation. The more the memes, the more viral they become, the more money is made. I have a right to ensure that no one uses my persona or characteristics without my consent,” Rao contended.

The Judge clarified that Johar was free to return to Court if fresh violations arose, remarking: “If they don’t act, you come to Court.”