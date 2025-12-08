Kiran Rao Clarifies ‘Tokyo’ Confusion

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, among thousands stranded at Mumbai airport due to the ongoing IndiGo crisis, unintentionally sparked confusion about her travel plans.

In an Instagram post, Kiran wrote, “By now (11 hours since I left home) I should’ve reached Tokyo, but it was nice to get to know Mumbai T2 really well, thanks to IndiGo.”

Many assumed she was traveling to Tokyo. However, Kiran clarified that she was using the destination metaphorically. When asked if she had finally reached Tokyo, the Laapata Ladies director explained, “It was a manner of speaking that everyone took literally. I was on my way to Delhi, but the wait was so long I could’ve reached Tokyo. I eventually reached Delhi. On re-reading my story, I realized it was an easy mistake to make—my bad!”