King Climax Scene Canned

King, the relaunch vehicle of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, is almost ready. The climax, involving both father and daughter and set against the backdrop of Dussehra festivities, was shot by Siddharth Anand on a spectacular scale.

Though SRK was present, the focus was reportedly on Suhana. “The climax was shot with Suhana in the forefront. She performed all the stunts while Shah Rukh was shown as helping her,” a source present at the shoot revealed.

The backdrop, with lots of vibrant colour, singing and dancing, required over 150 junior artistes.

Interestingly, writer-filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who wrote the original screenplay for King but was subsequently relieved of his directorial duties, revels in capturing Durga Puja sequences on screen. The climax of his best-known directorial Kahaani was shot against the backdrop of the tenth day of Dussehra.