Kim’s gown spooks fans

Kim Kardashian is a world reality TV star who has reached mercurial heights of success and has quickly become a household name. Always trending for her lifestyle and appearance, Kim is not new to criticism or trolls. Her dazzling entrance at the Met Gala 2024 though has now become a sharp talking point on fashion standards and health.

“Can she really breathe?” questioned some eager fashion watchers on social media platform X. In quick succession, comments poured in, with many asking why she was “unable to walk” and also that she looked like “she has had some of her ribs removed.”

The curvaceous Kim wore a John Galliano corset-style outfit which went with the Costume Institute’s new exhibition on the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, theme. (This year, the dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is 'The Garden of Time'.) Kim’s outfit was a floor-length strapless gown with a drape wrap-around. The gown’s speciality was the cinched metallic waist section. The lower portion was covered over by a stunning floral silver skirt and an elegant train.

The Met Gala often puts on display some eccentric, exciting and forward fashion that receives as much admiration as it does flak. “While fashion sensibilities differ and people may admire a certain dress and question the fashion quotient of another, Kim’s dress brings into play a whole new dynamic of unrealistic body shape and risky cosmetic procedures to achieve such a small waist,” says Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj, beauty and skin influencer and celebrity cosmetologist. She continues, “In today’s world, there are a lot of procedures to reverse aging, maintain a good body image and enhance the looks of certain areas of your body.

But all these are safe and don’t cause overall harm to your innate physiological makeup. However, Kim’s dress, in which she’s barely able to walk and clearly makes her uncomfortable, is setting a wrong example for young people. You don’t need to wear a dress that’s 4 times smaller than your actual size.”

Kim Kardashian created quite the trend at the 2022 Met Gala when she admitted to being on a tedious crash diet to fit into the Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress she wore to pose on the museum steps.

This year, however, she engaged in a different kind of body modification by extreme corseting of the couture gown. It might have turned her figure into an hourglass version but netizens couldn’t stop worrying about “her internal organ missing.” Some said, “fashion shouldn’t be like that.”

Dr Bhairavi Senthil a celebrity aesthetic dermatologist and founder of Skin Health Foundation, feels, “The idea of suffering for fashion must be done away with. Fashion that leaves bruises, prevents an individual from consuming essential nutrition for a prolonged period just to get the perfect shape, or extreme starvation diets and unrealistic cosmetic procedures should actually be illegal. These lifestyles tend to make an impression on fans and general public who may simply do something because their idol has done it.”

She concludes, “These trends do nothing for fashion except promote most extreme and artificial ways to achieve such figures. You can be fashion forward and innovative, but to tighten the waist so much or to have ribs removed as some are suggesting, can only damage internal organs and cause all kinds of complications. Extreme waist cinched dresses can be dangerous if individuals have pre-existing health conditions.”

