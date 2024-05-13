Killer Heat

The heatwave across the country is taking a toll on humans and animals alike. India is currently battling an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring past 45°C (113°F) in several regions. While the scorching sun and stifling heat pose a significant threat to human health, the silent suffering of animals and birds often goes unnoticed. The plight of animals in urban areas is extremely concerning as they are dependent on local residents for food and water. Stray dogs, cats, and even birds are facing challenges with food and shelter. Many struggle to find water to escape the searing heat. As a result, many unfortunately collapse due to heatstroke. Geetanjali Prakash Taur, founder and president of Saahas, says that from April 1, they received 23 cases of animals suffering from heatstroke.

“We are expecting the numbers to increase in May. Animals are often neglected and don’t get water for 3-4 days, making them dehydrated and weak. Often, people find such animals and birds lying on the road and they come to us for help.” Heat stress can have a devastating impact on livestock. Cows and buffaloes experience decreased milk production and increased susceptibility to diseases in extreme heat. An increasing number of birds fell victim to dehydration and heatstroke in the first 10 days of April in Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals, Mumbai. The city’s largest government-run animal hospital attended to 22 pigeons and 17 other bird species such as eagles, parrots, and owls for heat-related treatment.

Beat the Heat

Dense forests and natural habitats often offer limited shade and access to water. Such harsh weather conditions often lead to a surge in admissions of birds suffering from dehydration, heatstroke, and exhaustion. Many struggle to find water and food sources in the scorching heat, leading to dehydration and fatigue. Three cheetah cubs born to a big cat brought to India from Africa in 2022 died in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh due to the heatwave in May 2023. Dr Ushma Patel, a veterinary surgeon and radiologist says, “Active management for free-ranging wildlife is not carried out as intervention in nature. It is done only in extreme cases of natural disasters. Otherwise, the Indian wildlife can very well cope with heat stress naturally by finding shade, water, and rest during the hottest times of the day.”

Zoological parks across the country provide water coolers, AC (if required for specific species), running water elements, frozen treats as enrichment and misters in large aviaries for captive animals and birds. Abhishek Satam, a biologist at Byculla Zoo, Mumbai (aka Veermata Jijabai Udyan), says, “The entire premise has more than 6,000 trees which makes the temperature slightly less heated in the zoological area. Previously, the enclosures had cemented concrete flooring but currently, every exhibit has a naturalistic habitat depending on species. Each enclosure has a running water body and shaded areas including a den for some animals. We regularly water the lawn and soil in the enclosure to keep it cool.” The Animals immerse themselves in water to keep themselves cool. He also shares the dietary routine of the animals in the zoo. Satam says, “During the summertime we provide the herbivores with seasonal fruits like watermelon, orange, cucumber etc to stay hydrated. Twice a week, for sloth bears, elephants, and monkeys we provide them ice popsicles using fruits, different vegetables, meat, and fish.” Birds are also fed seasonal fruits.

Abhishek mentions that per day stock of meat is around 45-50 kg and 8 lakh liters of water from the sewage treatment plant is used every day for irrigation purposes.

Signs and Symptoms

In a hospital, multiple cases of heat stress in birds and animals are seen daily. This is especially common in areas where the temperature may go beyond the ambient climate conditions. Dr Ushma shares common signs and symptoms of heat stress, “Birds affected by heat stress show rapid breathing, open-mouth breathing (panting), lethargy, drooping wings, and decreased activity. Mammals exhibit excessive panting, drooling, weakness, incoordination, vomiting, diarrhoea, and

collapse in severe cases.” Animals do not have sweat glands all over the body like us humans which makes it difficult to dispense body heat at a faster pace, thereby they have a higher chance of suffering from hyperthermia. She further adds, “Indian breeds of dogs can sustain higher temperatures as compared to breeds such as Husky. Rabbits and Guinea pigs may get heat stressed above 25 degrees Celsius.”

Time to Act

The current heatwave serves as a stark reminder of the urgency of addressing climate change and its impact on animal welfare. It also presents itself as a question to humankind on their responsibility and humanity. Geetanjali says that a small act of kindness can start by keeping a bowl of water outside the house or balcony for animals and birds to keep themselves hydrated. This can be a part of people’s daily routine to refill the bowl for a good cause. Dr Ushma shares first aid tips for a heat-stressed bird, “Immediately transfer the bird to a cooler, shaded area away from direct sunlight and heat sources. Offer cool, fresh water and use a spray bottle to mist the bird or its surroundings. Place a damp towel or cloth over the bird's cage to lower the temperature and monitor for signs of improvement.” Persistent signs of heat stress despite cooling measures, collapse or seizures, or animals with pre-existing health conditions or elderly animals are particularly susceptible and should be monitored closely. Residents can also consider placing water stations on balconies or rooftops. Offering shade in the form of awnings, tarpaulins, or even large cardboard boxes can provide much-needed relief for animals seeking refuge from the sun. By acknowledging the silent suffering of animals and taking steps to alleviate their plight, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable future for all beings.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE

­Cool & Kind

• Residents can keep a bowl of water outside their house, balcony rooftops

• Offer shade in the form of awnings, tarpaulins, or even large cardboard box