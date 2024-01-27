Kiddie Bodybuilders





Seven-year-old Kynlee Heiman is just like any other child, except that she has six-pack abs and a ripped body that she often flaunts. The mother of the “pageant queen” regularly updates the girl’s accomplishments to her 7,00,000 collective followers on TikTok and Instagram.Back home in India, there are kids, even younger than Heiman, who show off their six and eight-pack abs. Perhaps, there are more in the making. Keeping healthy and indulging in sports and exercises is something that is taught to everyone early in life. But is a six-pack and a ripped body healthy enough for kids, both physically and mentally? Does it affect their emotional well-being?

Risk Factors

Dr Prerna Kohli, Clinical Psychologist and founder, MindTribe, says, “Intense physical training at a young age may pose risks to overall growth, and attention should be given to whether they maintain a balanced diet. Extreme dietary restrictions or excessive exercise can lead to nutritional deficiencies,” she points out. From a mental and emotional standpoint, says Dr Prerna, it is crucial to explore the impact on body image and self-esteem. “The pressure to maintain a specific physique at such a young age may influence their self-worth and perception of beauty,” she says.

Parental Influence

Investigating the role of parental influence is paramount, as understanding whether children pursue fitness goals independently or under parental pressure provides insights into the potential psychological impact. “Additionally, the social implications of having a ripped body should be considered. Assessing how it affects their peer relationships and acknowledging the influence of media, particularly on social platforms, is crucial,” feels Dr Prerna.

Striking a balance with other age-appropriate activities is necessary for holistic psychological development. In summary, she says, while the importance of fitness for children is undeniable, a comprehensive approach, encompassing physical, mental, and emotional well-being, is essential. “It is vital to foster a positive relationship with health that goes beyond external appearances and emphasizes the holistic development of the child,” says Dr Prerna adding kids should enjoy being active and healthy without feeling the pressure to look a certain way.

Matter of Concern

Dr AV Guruva Reddy, MD of Sunshine Hospitals says getting six or eight packs for a child is not good at all, both mentally and physically. “Physically because a lot of body building involves many hormones like testosterone and other hormones to be pent up in the body which will adversely affect the growth of other parts of the body,” he explains. He says being muscular or having excess body weight in childhood hampers one from growing taller. “As for the girls with six packs, they would start looking masculine because of excessive testosterone,” he says.Mentally, the child is obviously different from others. “The child will be looked upon differently which also works on the mental makeup,” adds Dr Reddy, a leading Orthopaedic surgeon and joint replacement expert.