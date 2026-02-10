Khushi in ‘Mom’ Sequel

When Sridevi played the titular role in Mom in 2017, no one could have imagined that it would turn out to be the legendary actor’s final film. Now, eight years later, producer Boney Kapoor is moving ahead with a sequel to Mom, this time featuring his younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, in the lead.

Titled Mom 2, the sequel will not feature Sridevi’s character. Instead, Khushi plays a daughter seeking justice and avenging her mother’s death.

Khushi has had a challenging start to her acting career. Her high-profile debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies failed to make an impact, while her second film, Loveyappa, opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, fared even worse at the box office.





With Mom 2, producer Boney Kapoor has stepped in decisively to steer his daughter’s career. The film, which is nearly 80 per cent complete, is being directed by Girish Kohli, who also co-wrote the original Mom starring Sridevi.