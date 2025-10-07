Khushboo Slams Troll…

 Top
DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2025 10:47 PM IST

... who mocked her for not studying beyond Class 8 and accused her of using ChatGPT for her witty tweets

Actor-politician Khushboo Sundar. (DC Image)

Actor-politician Khushboo Sundar was in no mood to let an online jibe slide. After she shared a political opinion on X (formerly Twitter), a user mocked her for not studying beyond Class 8 and accused her of using ChatGPT to frame her “sarcastic tweets.”

The troll commented, “Do you really know sarcastic tweets, or are you using ChatGPT to frame this? Lol, we know your 8th grade.”

Khushboo hit back with a calm but pointed reply. “Intelligence is not about your academic report card results. Intelligence is about what life teaches you. Even a great Statesman like #Kamarajar couldn’t continue his education beyond 4th grade, brother. So relax, I don’t need ChatGPT to voice my thoughts,” she wrote.

