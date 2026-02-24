Kerala High Court To Watch the Kerala Story

The Kerala High Court has taken strong exception to the alleged portrayal of Kerala in the film Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. Stating that the teaser and trailer of the film “wrongly portrays” the people of Kerala, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, asked for the film to be screened for the Court on Wednesday (February 25).

A bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed, “The people of Kerala live in harmony and uphold secularism. But the film portrays them wrongly. The apprehensions of the people of the State cannot be ignored, since the filmmakers, who say that it features a pan-India story, have used Kerala in the title. This could lead to communal tensions.”