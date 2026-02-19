Kerala CM Calls Out ‘The Kerala Files 2’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned The Kerala Files 2 after seeing the trailer. “We must reject hate campaigns with contempt and firmly uphold facts and the values of secularism and brotherhood. Kerala is our pride. Truth must prevail over lies. We must stand together for that… They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion,” the Chief Minister posted on Instagram.

In 2023, Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah’s The Kerala Story created a stir with their take on the Islamic radicalization in Kerala, and attracted charges of propaganda cinema. The Kerala Story 2 — Goes Beyond, scheduled to open on February 27, looks set to stir up further controversy. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film tells the story of three Hindu girls, played by Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, who fall in love with three Muslim boys who gradually reveal a calculated agenda of religious conversion.

A prominent Malayali filmmaker says, “There is a very clear divisive agenda. Where do these films get their funds from? And where is the research behind all the inflated statistics?”

