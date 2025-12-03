Keerthy to Turn Director

With her acting career at a lull, Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh is exploring new horizons —she is reportedly preparing to step behind the camera.

A close friend reveals, “This isn’t a reaction to recent flops. If her films haven’t worked, it’s due to weak scripts. Keerthy has always wanted to write and direct; acting was her third option. Offers kept coming because she’s camera-friendly, but now she’s seriously considering directing.”

Keerthy has penned a script that appears to be a ‘Shero’ saga, focusing on a female hero. Whether she will also star in the film remains to be seen.