Keerthy Returns To Hindi Cinema

Keerthy Suresh has not had the best run in Telugu cinema lately. Her recent films — Baby John, Uppu Kappurambu and Revolver Rita — failed to make an impact at the box office. The actor has now turned to Hindi cinema once again for a career revival.

Keerthy will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the thriller Raftaar. Interestingly, the film is being produced by Rao’s wife Patralekha under the banner of Kampa Film.

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, Raftaar is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24, 2026.

Sources say Rao and Patralekha have decided not to co-star in a film together unless the script strongly justifies their collaboration.